CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,096. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.