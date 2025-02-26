CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
