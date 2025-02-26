Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) were down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $89.42. Approximately 359,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 883,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

Several analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

