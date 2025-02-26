Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.82. 30,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,239. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$11.91 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.21.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

