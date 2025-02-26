Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34, Zacks reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.110 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

CLDT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 333,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,284. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $397.65 million, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.