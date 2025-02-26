Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
