Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.