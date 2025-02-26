Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

