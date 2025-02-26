Christian Magloth Sells 790 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,287.38. 39,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,287.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,331.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,142.91 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,221,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
