Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 433942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,761,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

