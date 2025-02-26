Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 433942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,761,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
