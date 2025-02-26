Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 955,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,742,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.59. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 113,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

