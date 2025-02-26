Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CL opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.