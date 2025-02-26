Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Kong Phan Sells 2,178 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $68,781.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,765.70. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Kong Phan sold 3,040 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $229,852.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $389,998.00.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 5,460,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,908. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.