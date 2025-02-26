Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Kong Phan Sells 2,178 Shares

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $68,781.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,765.70. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 24th, Kong Phan sold 3,040 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.
  • On Thursday, February 13th, Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $229,852.12.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $389,998.00.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 5,460,988 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,908. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

