Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,172. The company has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,860. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

