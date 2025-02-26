Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5,000.00 and last traded at C$4,998.00, with a volume of 6496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4,900.01.

Several brokerages have commented on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,875.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4,613.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4,473.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

