Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5,000.00 and last traded at C$4,998.00, with a volume of 6496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4,900.01.
Several brokerages have commented on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,875.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
