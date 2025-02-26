CPA Asset Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.90. The company has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

