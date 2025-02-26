CPA Asset Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CPA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 0.8% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.29.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.33, for a total value of $633,810.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,469.53. This represents a 31.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $139,741.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,949.51. This trade represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,309. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $230.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average is $233.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.