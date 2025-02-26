CRH (NYSE:CRH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.340-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Get CRH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

About CRH

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.