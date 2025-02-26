Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRR.UN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

