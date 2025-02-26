Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $15.33 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. HEICO comprises about 3.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HEICO by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.6% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $227.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on HEICO

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.