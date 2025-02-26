Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.74% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

AAAU opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $29.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.