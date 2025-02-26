Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 294 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $257.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.