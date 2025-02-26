Daner Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

