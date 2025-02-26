Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 742,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 271,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
