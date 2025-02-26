DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $471,630.99 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $471,630.99 and $1.95 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00059443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00005167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000047 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165,059.73 or 1.86279438 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

