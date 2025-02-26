Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,743,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,057,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after acquiring an additional 114,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.78. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

