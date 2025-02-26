Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.