Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
