Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for about 0.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,593.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.