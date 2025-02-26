Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of QCR worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $111,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

