Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Alexander’s worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alexander’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

ALX stock opened at $208.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.67. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.84. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 212.77%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

