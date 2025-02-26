Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

