Denali Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $140.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

