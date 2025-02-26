Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of 1st Source worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 625.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

