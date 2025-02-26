DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NYSE:DOCN opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,641.60. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,699,920. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in DigitalOcean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

