DIMO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $269,071.74 (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, DIMO has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $269,071.74 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,360.90 or 0.99983999 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,084.22 or 0.99667343 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 306,297,824.2719387 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.07997463 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $245,044.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.