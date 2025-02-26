Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.96, but opened at $43.38. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 4,242,850 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 208,503 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

