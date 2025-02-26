Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

