DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.79. DLocal shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 416,130 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Barclays lifted their price target on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in DLocal by 265,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

