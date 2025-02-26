DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $232.93 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $232.93 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88,550.73 or 0.99884943 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,151.26 or 0.99434338 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was first traded on April 24th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00231548 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $24,199,392.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

