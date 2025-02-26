Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DMZPY traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

