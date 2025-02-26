Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of DMZPY traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
