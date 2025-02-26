EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,614,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 2,295,012 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $25.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EH

EHang Price Performance

Institutional Trading of EHang

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EHang during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.