EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.60 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.29), with a volume of 1199935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

