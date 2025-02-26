EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EME. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

NYSE:EME traded up $6.90 on Tuesday, hitting $398.33. The stock had a trading volume of 827,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,127. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $269.06 and a 52-week high of $545.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

