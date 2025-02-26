Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Seth D. Krauss Sells 13,280 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,513.48. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 541,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,864. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after buying an additional 79,212 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,870,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after buying an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

