Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Seth D. Krauss Sells 13,280 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,513.48. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
EDR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 541,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,864. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.
Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavor Group
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavor Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.