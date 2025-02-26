Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) Releases Earnings Results

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter. Enlightify had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.

Enlightify Stock Performance

ENFY stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Enlightify has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

