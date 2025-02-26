Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) Releases Earnings Results

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter. Enlightify had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.
Enlightify Stock Performance
ENFY stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Enlightify has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About Enlightify
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enlightify
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Enlightify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlightify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.