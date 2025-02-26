Eq LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Eq LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

DMXF opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

