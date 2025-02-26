Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 26th (AAL, ACMR, AMC, ARHS, CGTX, GRMN, INE, JAZZ, MMSI, MSAI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Redburn Partners currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $265.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$13.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a tender rating. Desjardins currently has C$13.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$13.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI). They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$130.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

