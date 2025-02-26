Esports Stocks To Watch Today – February 26th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that operate within or are closely tied to the competitive video gaming industry. They include firms such as game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, and hardware manufacturers that benefit from the growth and popularity of esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,355. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 148,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 265,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,721. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

