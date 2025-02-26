Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Tops $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $3.67 billion and $8.92 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 3,183,256,378 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 3,184,029,216.86887297. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.15255805 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $18,741,439.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

