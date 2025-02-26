Euro Coin Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $113.43 million and $23.14 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,636.91 or 0.99844401 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,274.25 or 0.99431218 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 107,994,495 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Euro Coin (EURC) is a fully-backed stablecoin created by Circle to maintain a 1:1 peg with the euro. It is widely used for cross-border payments and DeFi applications, enabling instant, efficient transactions in multiple blockchain ecosystems. Launched in June 2022, it follows a robust reserve model for transparency and trust.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.