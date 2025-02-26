EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18, Zacks reports. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $582,912.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,105.16. This trade represents a 20.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,568 shares of company stock worth $1,203,872. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

